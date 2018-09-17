Saturday's UFC Main Event Changed, Jon Jones At UFC Building, UFC Octagon Origin Story

- To celebrate the upcoming 25-year anniversary of the UFC, the promotion has been releasing special features via UFC Fight Pass. One includes OCTO: The Disputed Origin Story of the UFC Octagon.

Back in 1993, the decision to create an eight-sided cradle of combat was born, but who came up with the original idea? In the video above, hear from promoters, TV producers and Hollywood set designers who all claim to have been the first to bring the idea to fruition.

- Saturday's UFC Fight Night 137 event has been hit hard by the injury bug. Just days away from action, the headline bout has undergone another change, as Eryk Anders will step in for Jimi Manuwa and meet Thiago Santos.

Back when the card was first announced, the main event was to feature Glover Teixeira vs. Manuwa. Teixeira was injured and replaced by Thiago Santos last month, but now Santos has been forced out.

The card, which airs on FOX Sports 1, FS2 and UFC Fight Pass from Brazil, also includes Antonio Rogerio Nogueira vs. Sam Alvey and former champion Renan Barao vs. Andre Ewell.

- Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones and manager Malki Kawa were all over Las Vegas this past weekend for events. One stop included to the UFC Performance Institute, according to Kawa's Instagram page.

Jones remains suspended for a failed drug test last year following his win - which was overturned to a no-contest - vs. Daniel Cormier.