Details On Cody Rhodes' First NWA Title Defense

Last night the National Wrestling Alliance announced via Twitter that champion Cody Rhodes will be making his first defense of the NWA heavyweight championship at the Ring of Honor event on September 29th. His opponent will be Willie Mack, best known for his work on Lucha Underground and Pro Wrestling Guerrilla.

This announcement comes nearly a week after the NWA announced a title rematch for former champion Nick Aldis, who earned another opportunity at the American Nightmare after defeating Doug Williams in a #1 contenders match at Wrestling MediaCon. Cody won the NWA title from Nick Aldis earlier this month at his self-produced ALL IN event from the Sears Centre in Illinois. Prior to that, Aldis held the belt for an astounding 266 days and at one point defended it 20 times over the course of 60 days, concluding with a victory over Colt Cabana in China.

Aldis will presumably take on the winner of Cody and The Mack.

BREAKING! @CodyRhodes announces his first NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship Match on 9/29 at @ringofhonor vs...



Willie Mack pic.twitter.com/s6eNnIKdyA — NWA (@nwa) September 16, 2018





Source: National Wrestling Alliance