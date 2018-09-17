WWE Bringing Back Starrcade In November, Several Big Matches Announced

WWE is bringing back the Starrcade live event this year but it will not take place in the Carolinas. The 2017 Starrcade event took place in Greensboro, NC but the 2018 edition will take place on Friday, November 24 from the US Bank Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio. No word yet on if the event will air on the WWE Network but the 2017 event did not air.

Tickets for Starrcade 2018 go on sale this Friday, September 21. Ticket prices are $28, $38, $58, $78, $113 and $303.

The following matches are being advertised for Starrcade 2018:

Steel Cage Match for the WWE Title

Samoa Joe vs. AJ Styles

Steel Cage Match for the SmackDown Women's Title

Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch

WWE United States Title Match

Rusev vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match

The Bar vs. The New Day

Cincy Street Fight

The Shield (Dean Ambrose, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins) vs. Braun Strowman and RAW Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre

Elias performs in concert with WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair appearing

Appearances by Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Alexa Bliss and others