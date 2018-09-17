NJPW Destruction In Beppu Results (9/17): New Champion Crowned, Tetsuya Naito Vs. Minoru Suzuki

NJPW Destruction in Beppu took place earlier today with Tetsuya Naito defeating Minoru Suzuki in the main event. Also, Taichi defeated Hirooki Goto to become the new NEVER Openweight Champion Below are the full results.

* Yuji Nagata, Manabu Nakanishi, and Yuya Uemura defeated Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Satoshi Kojima, and Yota Tsuji

* David Finlay and Ren Narita defeated Toa Henare and Shota Umino

* Ayato Yoshida defeated Takashi Iizuka

* Jushin Thunder Liger, Tiger Mask, KUSHIDA, and Ryusuke Taguchi defeated Will Ospreay, Rocky Romero, Sho, and Yoh

* Killer Elite Squad defeated Beretta and Chuckie T

* Zack Sabre Jr., Yoshinobu Kanemaru, and El Desperado defeated EVIL, SANADA, and BUSHI

* Hiroshi Tanahashi, Togi Makabe, Tomoaki Honma, and Juice Robinson defeated Kazuchika Okada, Toru Yano, YOSHI-HASHI, and Jay White

* Taichi defeated Hirooki Goto (c) (NEVER Openweight Championship)

* Tetsuya Naito defeated Minoru Suzuki

The next NJPW Road to Destruction takes place on Tuesday with Juice Robinson, Togi Makabe, and Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Jay White, YOSHI-HASHI, Kazuchika Okada in the main event. NJPW's next notable event, Destruction in Kobe, takes place on September 23 with Hiroshi Tanahashi defending his Tokyo Dome title opportunity against Kazuchika Okada.