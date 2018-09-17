PWG Battle of Los Angeles: Night Three went down yesterday with the semis and finals taking place in the tournament. In the finals (Triple Threat Elimination Match) it was Jeff Cobb defeating Shingo Takagi and Bandido to become this year's winner. Cobb was in last year's finals, but came up short with Ricochet winning that year.

If you missed them, here are the results from night one and night two.

Below are the full results for night three:

* Brody King defeated Trevor Lee

* Jeff Cobb defeated Rey Horus

* Shingo Takagi defeated Robbie Eagles

* Joey Janela defeated CIMA

* WALTER defeated Jonah Rock

* Bandido defeated Flamita

* The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier and Zachery Wentz) (c) defeated Pentagon Jr. and Fenix (PWG World Tag Team Championship)

* Jeff Cobb defeated Trevor Lee

* Bandido defeated Joey Janela

* Shingo Takagi defeated WALTER

* PCO, Puma King, Darby Allin, Dan Barry, and Jody Fleisch defeated DJZ, David Starr, T-Hawk, Timothy Thatcher, and Adam Brooks (Non-Tournament Match)

* Jeff Cobb defeated Shingo Takagi and Bandido (BOLA Tournament Finals - Triple-Threat Elimination Match)