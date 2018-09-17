Backstage Note On WWE Using A Red Cell, Drake Maverick Hypes AOP (Video), Superstars Getting Smashed

- Above is a new WWE Top 10 video with trapped Superstars getting smashed.

- Regarding WWE using a red Cell structure at this year's Hell In a Cell pay-per-view, @WrestleVotes reports that Vince McMahon made the call as a way to do something new, similar to when they dropped the Roman numerals from WrestleMania. It was also noted that they did a visibility test and everything was OK for the broadcast.

- WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick released this new promo to hype The Authors of Pain, Akam and Rezar.

"Does everybody have the message now? If not, you will," Maverick said. "AOP are not sitting on the sidelines anymore. AOP are coming for every tag team on Monday Night RAW and the more they hurt people, the more they feel close to becoming RAW Tag Team Champions."