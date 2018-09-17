Brock Lesnar's HIAC Return On WWE Now, New WWE Trademark, The Rock Reveals Titan Games Arena (Photo)

- Above is a new WWE Now video with Cathy Kelley looking at how Brock Lesnar returned to WWE TV and crashed last night's Hell In a Cell main event between Braun Strowman and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.
- WWE recently filed to trademark "BB" for merchandise use. No word yet on if this is a trademark related to The Bludgeon Brothers but it likely has nothing to do with former WWE talent "BB" Barbara Bush (Cathy Dingman aka Taylor Vaughn aka Papaya).
- The Rock started filming the first season of Titan Games this past weekend. The ten-episode reality competition will premiere in January 2019 on NBC, and will have a format similar to American Gladiators and its 2008 reboot. Rock posted the following on filming and revealed the new Titan Arena:
Build it and they will come. Big first night of shooting TITAN GAMES in our massive & spectacular structure known as TITAN ARENA. I created this show to give ordinary people a once in a lifetime shot at doing extraordinary things and ultimately, stand atop our Mt. Olympus and be crowned TITAN. The crowd will be HYPED, the competitors are READY and I could use a stiff tequila. Ain't no business like show business, so let's get this show on the road. #TitanArena #HomeOfTheTitanGames #TimeToBringIt #NBC #SevenBucksProds
Holy. s--t. I was absolutely IN AWE when I finally walked thru our newly built TITAN ARENA — the home of the biggest athletic competition series you've ever seen, called TITAN GAMES. I needed to design an outdoor arena visually spectacular enough to impress and satisfy the TV audience watching at home but also an arena big enough to hold our massive competitions — our architects and builders delivered. WOW. Rome wasn't built in a day... neither was the TITAN ARENA. My partners at @NBC & @asmithcoprod are workin' hard and ready to deliver some greatness. I'm feeling good and ready to rock and roll. Shooting starts now. #TITANGAMES #TITANARENA #SevenBucksProds Coming this JANUARY on NBC ????