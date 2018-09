Brock Lesnar's HIAC Return On WWE Now, New WWE Trademark, The Rock Reveals Titan Games Arena (Photo)

- Above is a new WWE Now video with Cathy Kelley looking at how Brock Lesnar returned to WWE TV and crashed last night's Hell In a Cell main event between Braun Strowman and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

- WWE recently filed to trademark "BB" for merchandise use. No word yet on if this is a trademark related to The Bludgeon Brothers but it likely has nothing to do with former WWE talent "BB" Barbara Bush (Cathy Dingman aka Taylor Vaughn aka Papaya).

- The Rock started filming the first season of Titan Games this past weekend. The ten-episode reality competition will premiere in January 2019 on NBC, and will have a format similar to American Gladiators and its 2008 reboot. Rock posted the following on filming and revealed the new Titan Arena:

Build it and they will come.

Big first night of shooting TITAN GAMES in our massive & spectacular structure known as TITAN ARENA.

I created this show to give ordinary people a once in a lifetime shot at doing extraordinary things and ultimately, stand atop our Mt. Olympus and be crowned TITAN.

The crowd will be HYPED, the competitors are READY and I could use a stiff tequila.

Ain't no business like show business, so let's get this show on the road.

#TitanArena

#HomeOfTheTitanGames

#TimeToBringIt

#NBC

#SevenBucksProds

Holy. s--t.

I was absolutely IN AWE when I finally walked thru our newly built TITAN ARENA the home of the biggest athletic competition series you've ever seen, called TITAN GAMES.

I needed to design an outdoor arena visually spectacular enough to impress and satisfy the TV audience watching at home but also an arena big enough to hold our massive competitions our architects and builders delivered.

WOW.

Rome wasn't built in a day... neither was the TITAN ARENA.

My partners at @NBC & @asmithcoprod are workin' hard and ready to deliver some greatness.

I'm feeling good and ready to rock and roll.

Shooting starts now.

#TITANGAMES

#TITANARENA

#SevenBucksProds

Coming this JANUARY on NBC