Eli Drake On Possibly Signing With WWE In The Future, Why He Re-Signed With Impact Wrestling

As we recently reported, Eli Drake recently signed a contract extension to remain with Impact Wrestling. Drake was recently interviewed by Andy Malnoske of Wrestling Inc. and discussed his new deal.

Drake has risen to become one of the top superstars in Impact Wrestling. A former world champion, Drake said he has enjoyed his time with the company and he sees no reason to make a change. He particularly appreciates the amount of freedom he has to maintain his lifestyle.

"It's amazing. I had options, obviously, to do other things, but I like my lifestyle right now," Drake said. "I like the idea of not being stuck in a warehouse five days a week. That's not a shot at anybody, that's a fact of life, if you will. I just like my lifestyle living in L.A. I didn't want to move to any other state, I didn't want to go anywhere else. And I like the freedom that I have to do what I do, be what I am and make the money that I'm making. So everything is pretty good in my book and in my world, so it's A-OK to stay with Impact."

There was reported interest from the WWE, but Drake clearly prefers the lighter schedule that Impact offers. Instead of constant travel to different cities for weekly shows, Impact tapes its television shows weeks in advance leading up to their pay-per-views.

Malnoske asked Drake about the possibility of him joining the WWE down the road, and he did not rule it out. Drake said his view on the wrestling business is now jaded, but if he still has the desire to stay in the business he would consider joining the WWE at some point.

"I don't know, and the reason I don't know is I've had a strange crossroads with this business over the last couple of years," Drake said. "It's changed a lot, it doesn't feel like the same business I fell in love with 20-30 years ago. But that's not to say that I can't still do my own thing my own way, that's exactly what I've always done and that's what I'll continue to do. But wrestling has changed in a lot of ways and not for the better, in my opinion. But again, if I could continue doing my thing then who knows? We'll see what happens, and if I feel like I want to continue doing that at a much more exaggerated pace, as far as the schedule and what not."

You can watch the full interview in the video above.