Renee Young On Why She Was Quiet On Commentary For Dean Ambrose's WWE RAW Return

Renee Young recently spoke with Yahoo. Below are highlights:

Being on RAW commentary when husband Dean Ambrose returned earlier this month and staying quiet for the most part:

"That was by design. I think it made more sense because I knew for Dean, he had been waiting for almost nine months, and it was a huge, huge moment for him. Anything that I would have said in that moment would not have added. It was great just to sit back and see him in that moment. My heart was full for him."

Being almost universally loved by fans:

"I'm not sure what I've done to deserve that. We live in such a finicky world where everyone just wants to hate everything. Everyone always has a comment on something. To be held in a nice light is mind-boggling. I owe everybody a round of drinks."

Her role in the Women's Evolution:

"I feel so proud, really, getting to help lead that march. I know there's a long road ahead of me and there's a lot of work that I need to do to really do this justice. It's a big job, and I'm so excited to do that work."



Source: Yahoo