Ronda Rousey On Props For Alexa Bliss & Her Next Challenger, AJ Styles Ninja Turtles Video, WWE NXT

- WWE posted this video of WWE Champion AJ Styles with Leonardo and Donatello from Nickelodeon's "Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" animated series. The series features John Cena voicing the villain Baron Draxum.

- There are less than 300 tickets left for the WWE NXT TV tapings scheduled for Wednesday, November 28 at Full Sail University. These are the tapings that will take place after "Takeover: War Games II" during Survivor Series weekend. Thursday's NXT TV tapings and the tapings set for Wednesday, October 17 have been sold out.

- RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey took to Instagram today and wrote the following props for Alexa Bliss coming out of their match at WWE Hell In a Cell last night. Rousey also thanked those involved with last night's look:

Last night was so incredible! They say you're never truly a champion until you defend your title... some days I still can't believe I'm the #RawWomensChampion ... but last night I felt like I finally made myself a believer... A champion's role is to elevate whoever they're in the ring with - and the @alexa_bliss_wwe_ I fought last night was honestly the best version of her I've ever seen. Despite how I personally feel about my competition, it's their role to push me to my limits. @alexa_bliss_wwe_ pushed me to the limits of my resiliency and tenacity... I can't wait to see who the next challenger will be, and what we'll bring out of each other. Hopefully I'll find out tonight on #Raw!

