Braun Strowman Warns Brock Lesnar, John Cena Looking Ripped In China (Photo), Tonight's WWE RAW

By Marc Middleton | September 17, 2018

- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's WWE RAW from Dallas in this new video.

- Braun Strowman took to Twitter today and issued the following warning to Brock Lesnar. Lesnar interrupted last night's Hell In a Cell main event between Strowman and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, kicking the door off the hinges and leaving them both laid out.


Backstage News On Brock Lesnar's WWE Return And Hell In A Cell Main Event Finish
- John Cena tweeted this new photo from a gym in China earlier today. Cena is still in China to work on the Project X movie with Jackie Chan but will be returning to WWE action at Super Show-Down in Australia on October 6, teaming with Bobby Lashley to face Elias and Kevin Owens.


