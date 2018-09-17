Paul Heyman On Brock Lesnar's Return, Matt Riddle Says He Misses MMA, WWE Story Time Season Finale

- Tonight's post-RAW edition of WWE Story Time on the WWE Network will be the season finale. Above is a preview for the show.



- WWE NXT Superstar Matt Riddle recently spoke with MMAJunkie.com and admitted he misses MMA.

"I do miss it," Riddle said on MMAjunkie Radio. "I watch the fights. I watched Tyron Woodley dominate this week. I feel bad for the fighters and I know exactly – things are a little different now – but I know my world when I was in MMA, everything was tough. Life was just so tough. Everything was a struggle. Bills were a struggle. Even when you're on top in the UFC, you only get paid a couple times a year. I'm just really glad to have that all behind me and focus on my craft."

Riddle also commented on MMA fighters making the transition to pro wrestling.

"There's a lot of people making the transition and doing it well," Riddle said. "There are other guys that are doing great – and women – you've got Ronda and Shayna (Baszler), Jessamyn Duke. You've got Tom Lawlor, you've got me. There's a lot of guys like 'King Mo,' for example, who is a big fan of professional wrestling, world-class fighter, world-class athlete, but I don't think he's the greatest pro wrestler. It's more than moves and athleticism. It's that charisma."

