Jay Lethal: "All In Was Proof That WWE Doesn't Own Professional Wrestling"

At the historical All In pay-per-view which occurred on September 1, Ring of Honor World Champion Jay Lethal had the opportunity to face the winner of the Zero Hour over-budget battle royal. Flip Gordon ended up winning the battle royal. and competed against Lethal for the title on the main card. Before the match, Lethal came out to his Black Machismo gimmick, being accompanied by the brother of Randy Savage, Lanny Poffo.

Lethal was able to defeat Gordon, and celebrated with Poffo following the match. Backstage, Alicia Atout was able to interview Lethal and Poffo, the "Brothers from Another Mother," and both shared how much this night meant to them.

"My brother died 2,661 days ago, and I've never felt close to him as much as seeing [Jay Lethal] in action," said Poffo. "He brings Macho Madness to all these people. And, you know, we're all from Downers Grove, Illinois, so it meant something very special. Thank you to [Jay Lethal and Alicia Atout] for making me feel so young."

Following Poffo's expressions, Lethal was also thankful of the experience, and had some interesting remarks to say about WWE.

"Today is something extremely special," said Lethal. "There is history being made today. Today is the All In show, and today is proof that the WWE, like Cody said, does not own professional wrestling. There is an arena full of people, 10,000 plus, who came out to see some of the best performers in the world. And I can think back to kindergarten and first grade when my teacher asked me, 'Jay, what do you want to be when you grow up?' I didn't want to be something, I wanted to be someone. That particular person happened to be my idol, 'Macho Man' Randy Savage. Your brother (pointing to Lanny). So, to fast forward now and looking exactly what I'm doing, I mean, the inner child in me is smiling so hard because I'm living my dream."

Lethal also revealed that he came to the ring wearing an official jacket worn by Randy Savage, and not many people were aware of that. He added that this moment, along with being accompanied by "The Genius", is a dream come true for him.

