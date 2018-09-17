Nikki Bella On If She Is Still Friends With John Cena

The relationship between John Cena and Nikki Bella has been the subject of tabloids, social media gossip and Total Bellas. They were headed towards marriage but decided to not only cancel their wedding, but to break up as well in April 2018.

Since then Cena has gone on hiatus as he focuses on his acting career while Nikki has reformed the Bella Twins with her sister, Brie. But even though Nikki and Cena are no longer a couple, she doesn't harbor any ill feelings towards Cena and says that the two are still friends.

"Yeah, we are," Nikki affirmed when asked if she and Cena remain friends. "When you have an amazing connection with someone, you just stay friends."

The couple tried to work things out after they called off the engagement but were never able to iron out the issues that initially led to them splitting up. One of those was the issue of parenthood as Cena was adamant about not wanting to be a father while Nikki looked forward to being a mother.

Nikki says that now that she's single for the first time in six years, she's started dating again even if the results haven't been what she's looking for.

"It's kind of boring in the dating life, but other than that, it's been a lot of fun," she told Us Weekly. "I've just been busy working and I just love everything that Brie and I are up to. It's just been a lot of fun."

Nikki hasn't found Cena's replacement just yet but she did find something else just as fulfilling.

"Gosh, I'm pretty lame. Usually, the person that I date at night is Netflix and my black licorice," she joked. "They're very satisfying."

Source: E! Red Carpet