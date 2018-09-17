ROH World Title Match Added To Death Before Dishonor PPV, Updated Card

Ring of Honor announced ROH World Champion Jay Lethal will defend his title against Will Ospreay at Death Before Dishonor in Las Vegas on September 28. Lethal issued an open challenge for anyone to face him at the upcoming PPV and Ospreay stepped up to the challenge.
BREAKING: #ROH World Champion @TheLethalJay defends against @WillOspreay at #ROHDBD!— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) September 17, 2018
Fri Sept 28 - @orleansarena
Below is the updated PPV card:
ROH WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
Jay Lethal (c) vs. Will Ospreay
ROH WOMEN OF HONOR CHAMPIONSHIP
Sumie Sakai (c) vs. Tenille Dashwood
ROH WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP
The Briscoes (c) vs. Frankie Kazarian and Christopher Daniels
ROH WORLD TV CHAMPIONSHIP
Punishment Martinez (c) vs. Chris Sabin
Cody, Adam Page, The Young Bucks, and Marty Scurll vs. Kazuchika Okada, Chuckie T, Beretta, Tomohiro Ishii, and Rocky Romero
Jushin "Thunder" Liger vs. Kenny King
Also signed to compete on the show: Bully Ray, Silas Young, Colt Cabana, and Flip Gordon. Death Before Dishonor will be live from the Orleans Arena via traditional PPV, Fite.tv, and ROH HonorClub.