ROH World Title Match Added To Death Before Dishonor PPV, Updated Card

By Joshua Gagnon | September 17, 2018

Ring of Honor announced ROH World Champion Jay Lethal will defend his title against Will Ospreay at Death Before Dishonor in Las Vegas on September 28. Lethal issued an open challenge for anyone to face him at the upcoming PPV and Ospreay stepped up to the challenge.


Below is the updated PPV card:

ROH WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
Jay Lethal (c) vs. Will Ospreay

ROH WOMEN OF HONOR CHAMPIONSHIP
Sumie Sakai (c) vs. Tenille Dashwood

ROH WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP
The Briscoes (c) vs. Frankie Kazarian and Christopher Daniels

ROH WORLD TV CHAMPIONSHIP
Punishment Martinez (c) vs. Chris Sabin

Cody, Adam Page, The Young Bucks, and Marty Scurll vs. Kazuchika Okada, Chuckie T, Beretta, Tomohiro Ishii, and Rocky Romero

Jushin "Thunder" Liger vs. Kenny King

Jay Lethal:
Also signed to compete on the show: Bully Ray, Silas Young, Colt Cabana, and Flip Gordon. Death Before Dishonor will be live from the Orleans Arena via traditional PPV, Fite.tv, and ROH HonorClub.

