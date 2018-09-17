WWE Scouts Top Independent Wrestling Star At BOLA

WWE officials are interested in signing indie star Brody King, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio.

King stands 6 foot 5 inches and weighs in at 285 pounds. Meltzer speculated that WWE will want King to change his body type but it was noted that he will likely end up in WWE developmental soon. New Japan Pro Wrestling also wants to sign King to a deal, which could have something to do with why WWE is so hot on him.

WWE NXT General Manager William Regal was scouting talents at Pro Wrestling Guerrilla's Battle of Los Angeles this weekend, specifically taking a look at King and others. Regal tweeted the following on being at the shows: