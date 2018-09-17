WWE Cleared In Concussion-Related Lawsuit

WWE is a multi-million dollar business and, like other businesses, it is susceptible to being sued by former employees (or contractors in the case of WWE Superstars).

Some of the biggest lawsuits that WWE has faced in recent years are those related to concussions. On Monday WWE finally received resolution of those suits as Judge Vanessa L. Bryant of the United States District Court of Connecticut officially dismissed all concussion-related lawsuits against WWE.

Dozens of former WWE Superstars had sued the company regarding a lack of transparency and protection in regards to their health. These suits specifically brought up concussions, CTE and other head trauma injuries that can suffer from competing in the ring. But Judge Bryant has ruled that WWE is not liable for those head and brain injuries.

This isn't the first time that Bryant has ruled in favor of WWE regarding a federal concussion lawsuit. In April she cleared WWE from a suit filed by two former Superstars, Vito LoGrasso (aka Big Vito) and Evan Singleton, who never competed on the main roster.

"The evidence does not support a finding that WWE knew of a risk that repeated head injuries incurred while performing as a professional wrestler could cause permanent degenerative neurological conditions," Judge Bryant said in regards to that case.

Source: PWInsider