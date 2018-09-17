Paige & Nia Jax Surprise Total Divas Fans (Video), The Rock's Next Under Armour Drop (Video), Stock

- Above is new video of Paige and Nia Jax surprising Total Divas fans at a recent shoot. The segment was filmed during WWE SummerSlam Week in New York City.

- WWE stock was down 0.74% today, closing at $87.75 per share. Today's high was $89.95 and the low was $87.57.

- The Rock posted another promo for his "All Day Hustle" Collection with Under Armour, which drops this Thursday. The Collection will feature items for men and women. Rock wrote the following on what he's calling the most anticipated drop of 2018:

ALL DAY HUSTLE COLLECTION.

My @underarmour #ProjectRock drop is the most anticipated women's & men's drop of 2018.

I've trained in and crafted this gear for months and now it's up to you to BUILD THE BELIEF.

#AllDayHustleCollection

DROPS THIS THURSDAY