Title Match And More Announced For WWE SmackDown, Curt Hawkins WWE Network Collection Intro, HIAC

- Above is the intro for the new Curt Hawkins "Nothing To Lose" WWE Network Collection, featuring Hawkins as the host. The Collection is now live on the Network and features more than 20 videos with a look at major losses in WWE history.

- WWE has announced two matches for Tuesday's SmackDown episode from Tulsa - WWE Champion AJ Styles vs. Andrade "Cien" Almas in a non-title match and Rusev vs. WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura with the title on the line.

- The latest WWE Now video features Cathy Kelley recapping the 2018 WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view, as seen below. Also below is the opening video for Hell In a Cell, just released by WWE.