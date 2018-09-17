WWE RAW Live Results, Your Feedback And Viewing Party

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Monday Night RAW Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

- Tonight's WWE RAW opens live from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Michael Cole welcomes us. He's joined by Corey Graves and Renee Young.

- We go right to the ring and out comes WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns to a mixed reaction. JoJo does the introduction.

Reigns marches to the ring as Cole leads us to a video package with highlights from the WWE Hell In a Cell main event, including Brock Lesnar's return to destroy Reigns and Braun Strowman. Reigns takes the mic and says last night was rough, it was brutal and it didn't go as planned but he woke up this morning and he's still the Universal Champion. The boos pick up for Reigns. Reigns knew Lesnar had his rematch but he didn't know Lesnar would come and kick the Cell door off the hinges, and attack him while he was down. Fans do the "what?!" gimmick to Reigns. Reigns calls Lesnar to come to the ring and fight if he wants his rematch. The music hits but out comes Strowman instead.

Strowman enters the ring and stares Reigns down. Braun takes the mic and says screw this crap, Reigns should be thankful Lesnar came down because he's the only reason Reigns still has the title. Strowman says this is the second time Lesnar has screwed him out of an opportunity but there will not be a third. Strowman says if anyone gets their hands on Brock, it should be him, and he's coming for Reigns when he's done. Acting RAW General Manager Baron Corbin comes out and tells them both to calm down because we're not doing this right now. Fans chant "you suck" as Corbin enters the ring. Corbin says Hell In a Cell was his first pay-per-view as Acting GM and no one is more upset about the main event than him. Corbin says he's been on the phone all day with RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon to come up with a solution and he thinks he has one to make everyone happy. Corbin announces WWE Crown Jewel for Friday, November 2 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It will be Lesnar vs. Strowman vs. Reigns in a Triple Threat with the title on the line. Strowman says that idea sucks. Everyone sucks - Reigns, Corbin, everyone in the arena. Paul Heyman interrupts and out he comes.

Staffers bring out part of the Cell door that Lesnar knocked off, standing it up on the stage. Heyman introduces himself as The Advocate for his client that kicked the door to hell open. Heyman goes on about how Lesnar is worth more money in UFC now, and that means he can make more money in WWE. Heyman goes on about Lesnar bringing WWE success as champion, and wanting more power. That is why Lesnar will go on to Saudi Arabia and win the title back, which makes him the "crown jewel" of WWE. Strowman leaves the ring and chases Heyman up the ramp. Corbin and Reigns are left in the ring now. Corbin indicates that Reigns was injured last night and says he won't make it to Saudi Arabia as champion because he's defending tonight. Reigns' opponent will be Corbin. Corbin walks off as Reigns looks on.

- Still to come, The Undertaker will be here. Also, Dean Ambrose vs. Drew McIntyre. We go to commercial.