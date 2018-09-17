WWE taped the following matches tonight in Dallas to air on this week's Main Event episode:
* Zack Ryder defeated Mike Kanellis
* Apollo Crews defeated Mojo Rawley
WWE taped the following matches tonight in Dallas to air on this week's Main Event episode:
* Zack Ryder defeated Mike Kanellis
* Apollo Crews defeated Mojo Rawley
Major Match Announced For WWE's Return To Saudi Arabia
** SPOILERS ** WWE Main Event Tapings For This Week
WWE 2K19 Soundtrack Revealed, WWE Stars Choose Tracks
Live WWE RAW Results, Your Feedback
Title Match And More Announced For WWE SmackDown, Curt Hawkins WWE Network Collection Intro, HIAC
Paige & Nia Jax Surprise Total Divas Fans (Video), The Rock's Next Under Armour Drop (Video), Stock
Brock Lesnar Believed To Be Making "Well Into The Seven Figures" For Next WWE Match
WWE Cleared In Concussion-Related Lawsuit
WWE Hell In A Cell Results, Your Feedback
Brock Lesnar Backstage For WWE Hell In A Cell
Backstage News On Brock Lesnar's WWE Return And Hell In A Cell Main Event Finish
Nia Jax Backstage At WWE Hell In A Cell PPV
Video: Fans Lash Out After WWE Hell In A Cell Main Event
WWE Hall Of Famer Paul Orndorff Launches GoFundMe Campaign To Save His House
Matt Hardy Makes Final WWE In-Ring Appearance, Says "It's Time To Go Home"
Who's In Charge Of WWE Evolution?, Hulk Hogan Polls Fans On NWO Vs. The Shield, WWE - Hyundai Video