** SPOILERS ** WWE Main Event Tapings For This Week

By Marc Middleton | September 17, 2018
WWE taped the following matches tonight in Dallas to air on this week's Main Event episode:

* Zack Ryder defeated Mike Kanellis

* Apollo Crews defeated Mojo Rawley

