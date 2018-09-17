Jake Roberts Tells Story On The Harts (Video), Zack Ryder On WWE Main Event, Finn Balor Grants Wish

- Above is another clip for tonight's season finale of WWE Story Time on the WWE Network. WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts talks about Hall of Famers Stu Hart and Bret Hart, recalling how Stu knocked The Hitman out with his various sleeper holds during a session.

- WWE taped the following matches tonight in Dallas to air on this week's Main Event episode:

* Zack Ryder vs. Mike Kanellis

* Apollo Crews vs. Mojo Rawley

Main Event spoilers for this week are at this link.

- Finn Balor granted a Make-A-Wish Wish backstage at tonight's WWE RAW in Dallas. Below are photos of Balor with Wish Kid Armani and his brother Christopher: