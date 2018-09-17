Big Names At Ringside For Triple H Vs. The Undertaker At WWE SSD, Possible Match For Shawn Michaels

The Undertaker returned to WWE RAW on tonight's show in Dallas and announced that brother Kane will be in his corner for the "final battle" with Triple H at WWE Super Show-Down in Australia. WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels will be in Triple H's corner.

As we've noted, there's talk of Michaels coming out of retirement to wrestle a tag team match at WWE Crown Jewel on November 2 in Saudi Arabia. It looks like that match will be Michaels and Triple H vs. The Brothers of Destruction.

Below is the updated confirmed card for the big WWE Network event that takes place on Saturday, October 6 from the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia:

WWE Title Match

Samoa Joe vs. AJ Styles

SmackDown Women's Title Match

Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Buddy Murphy vs. Cedric Alexander

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match

The Bar vs. The New Day

#1 Contenders Match

The Miz vs. Daniel Bryan

Triple H with Shawn Michaels vs. The Undertaker with Kane

John Cena and Bobby Lashley vs. Elias and Kevin Owens

The Shield (Dean Ambrose, WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns) vs. Braun Strowman, RAW Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre

The Bella Twins and RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey vs. The Riott Squad

Asuka and Naomi vs. Billie Kay and Peyton Royce