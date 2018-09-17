WWE World Cup Tournament Announced For Crown Jewel In Saudi Arabia

As noted, WWE has announced their next event from Saudi Arabia to take place on Friday, November 2 - WWE Crown Jewel.

The event will air live on the WWE Network from the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Besides the WWE Universal Title Triple Threat with Brock Lesnar, Braun Strowman and champion Roman Reigns, WWE has also confirmed the first-ever WWE World Cup tournament to take place at Crown Jewel. No word yet on what the tournament will consist of but the official press release notes that it will "determine the best in the world."

As noted, a rumored match for Crown Jewel is Kane and The Undertaker vs. Triple H and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, who would be coming out of retirement. WWE has not announced this match as of this writing.

Below is the official Crown Jewel press release, sent to us by WWE, along with a photo of the logo and the cup: