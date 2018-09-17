Andrew Everett announced on Twitter this evening that he was granted his release from Impact Wrestling. The former Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champion made his debut for the company at Bound For Glory in 2015.

"Earlier today I was granted my release from IMPACT wrestling," Everett tweeted. "I had great times with the company, and I'm grateful for the opportunities that I received while under contract. At this moment, I feel that I need to test the waters in free agency allowing myself find a new direction in my craft. It's exciting to see what awaits me in my career.

"Thank you for all your support, and again, thank you IMPACT Wrestling for bringing the Skywalker to a larger audience."

Everett teamed with DJ Z to defeat Eli Drake and Scott Steiner for the Impact World Tag Team Championship this past April. They went on to lose the titles to the Latin American Exchange (Ortiz & Santana).

