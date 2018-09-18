Nia Jax Returns To TV (Photos, Video), Bobby Lashley On Lio Rush Partnership, No Post-RAW Dark Match

- This week's WWE RAW saw Lio Rush and Bobby Lashley mix it up with Elias and Kevin Owens, setting up a potential tag team match in the future. Above is video of Cathy Kelley talking to Lashley and his new manager after the show. Regarding their new partnership, Lashley says he beats people up and Rush does the rest. Rush praises Lashley and says every great man needs a great man of the hour, a great manager of the hour.

- There was no dark main event after this week's RAW in Dallas went off the air. The Shield stood tall after the closing segment and left for the back to end the event.

- Nia Jax returned to WWE TV on this week's RAW in Dallas, teaming with hometown star Ember Moon to defeat Alicia Fox and Mickie James. Jax had been out of action since Extreme Rules in mid-July and was recently rehabbing a leg injury. Below are photos and videos from tonight's return: