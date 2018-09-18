Mystery Guest Segment On WWE SmackDown, Indie Wrestlers On RAW (Video), Brock Lesnar Not Backstage

- This week's WWE RAW in Dallas saw The Authors of Pain squash two local Texas indie wrestlers - Gregory James and Barrett Brown. It's worth noting that WWE let the two use the same names that they use on the indies. Above is video from the match.

- Brock Lesnar was not backstage for this week's RAW in Dallas, according to PWInsider. Lesnar returned at Hell In a Cell on Sunday night and will now participate in a Triple Threat with Braun Strowman and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at the WWE Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia on Friday, November 2.

See Also How Much Is Brock Lesnar Making For WWE Crown Jewel Match?

- As noted, this week's WWE SmackDown will feature WWE Champion AJ Styles vs. Andrade "Cien" Almas in a non-title match plus Rusev vs. WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura with the title on the line. WWE has announced that there will also be a SmackDown Women's Title Coronation with Becky Lynch. The show will open with The Miz and a special mystery guest on MizTV. Below is a promo for the show: