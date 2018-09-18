Mystery Guest Segment On WWE SmackDown, Indie Wrestlers On RAW (Video), Brock Lesnar Not Backstage

- This week's WWE RAW in Dallas saw The Authors of Pain squash two local Texas indie wrestlers - Gregory James and Barrett Brown. It's worth noting that WWE let the two use the same names that they use on the indies. Above is video from the match.
- Brock Lesnar was not backstage for this week's RAW in Dallas, according to PWInsider. Lesnar returned at Hell In a Cell on Sunday night and will now participate in a Triple Threat with Braun Strowman and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at the WWE Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia on Friday, November 2.
- As noted, this week's WWE SmackDown will feature WWE Champion AJ Styles vs. Andrade "Cien" Almas in a non-title match plus Rusev vs. WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura with the title on the line. WWE has announced that there will also be a SmackDown Women's Title Coronation with Becky Lynch. The show will open with The Miz and a special mystery guest on MizTV. Below is a promo for the show:
#WWEChampion @AJStylesOrg in action.@BeckyLynchWWE's #SmackDown #WomensTitle Coronation.#MizTV surprise guest.— WWE (@WWE) September 18, 2018
Tomorrow's #SDLive is MUST-SEE! pic.twitter.com/v7pJhB9Yu2