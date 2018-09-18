Former WWE Star Working At WWE PC, Nia Jax On Returning To RAW (Video), Triple H Vs. The Undertaker

- As noted, Nia Jax returned to WWE TV on Monday's RAW in Dallas to team with hometown star Ember Moon for the win over Alicia Fox and Mickie James. Above is post-match video of Jax talking to Cathy Kelley about what it was like to return.

Jax said, "It's always incredible to be in front of the WWE Universe. They welcomed me back with such a loud cheer. It warms me heart, that's awesome."

Jax also talks about being honored to receive The Association of National Advertisers' #SeeHER Now Award this past Saturday night.

- A new WWE Network Collection on Triple H vs. The Undertaker will be added to the service on Thursday, September 27. As noted, The Game and The Dead Man will face off for the final time at WWE Super Show-Down on October 6 in Australia. Kane will be in Taker's corner while WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels will be in Triple H's corner.

- Former WWE Tag Team Champion Shane "Hurricane" Helms is working as a guest trainer at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando this week. Helms tweeted the following: