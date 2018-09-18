Attorney Who Led Concussion Lawsuits Against WWE Says Legal Fight Will Continue

As noted, Judge Vanessa L. Bryant of the United States District Court of Connecticut officially dismissed all concussion-related lawsuits against WWE. The lawsuits were led by attorney Konstantine Kyros.

Dozens of former WWE Superstars had sued the company - including WWE Hall of Famers Road Warrior Animal, Paul Orndorff and Jimmy Snuka - over the lack of transparency and protection in regards to their health due to concussions, CTE and other head trauma injuries that they suffered while wrestling. Judge Bryant ruled that WWE is not liable for those injuries, stating that some of the complaints were filed incorrectly. She also said that the complaints were time barred by the five year statutes of limitations.

Kyros sent the following statement to Wrestling Inc.:

"I stand for professional wrestlers who face the prospect of losing their identity and consciousness to the effects of a latent occupational disease that robs them of their sanity, comfort of their families and memories of everything they achieved entertaining the millions of people who love them.

"The lawsuits include some of the world's most famous athletes including those diagnosed with CTE by the world's foremost expert in CTE, including Jimmy Snuka and Mr. Fuji, whose brains were studied because of our advocacy and dedication to getting help for former WWE performers.

"The opinions expressed in today's decision about my strong advocacy are inaccurate, bizarre and unworthy of the court. The reasoning of the opinion itself is flimsy as the court finds, in ignorance of the facts, that there is no reasonable basis for the assertions, despite a substantial body of medical peer reviewed literature going back almost a hundred years. In any event these are Jury issues as the plaintiffs demonstrated that the WWE knew about the risks of head injuries long before the 2007 date the court invents. Additionally the WWE misclassified, exploited, injured these people in violation of labor laws and continues to ignore that CTE even exists in professional wrestling. It is a sad ruling, and we trust the wrestlers claims will be better received in the appeals courts. I will continue to fight and advocate for wrestlers legal rights despite this tragic opinion that attempts to cast down my clients hopes for better lives."