Top NJPW Star Throws Jab At Kenny Omega, Jay Lethal Accepts Will Ospreay's Offer, Jushin Liger

- Above is a segment from ROH TV of ROH World Champion Jay Lethal putting out an open challenge to "any locker room in the world" for a shot at his title at Death Before Dishonor on September 28. Ospreay appeared - via video - and wanted the match, which Lethal would accept soon after.

- ROH announced Jushin "Thunder" Liger and KUSHIDA will face ROH World Champion Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham at the Death Before Dishonor TV tapings on September 29.

- Hiroshi Tanahashi spoke on local radio (@sumidab) about IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega's inability to tell a story with "traditional Japanese narratives," saying the last five minutes is all that matters because there is no story. Translated by @TheLionMarks, Tanahashi continued that he appreciated the Bullet Club's first leaders, Prince Devitt and AJ Styles, because they were dedicated to the group while Kenny tries to own everything he does. Tanahashi currently has the Tokyo Dome title opportunity from the G1 Climax to face Omega at Wrestle Kingdom 13 in January.

