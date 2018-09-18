WWE Announces Alexa Bliss Injury, New Partner For Braun Strowman In Mixed Match Challenge Season 2

Above is new video of Cathy Kelley announcing that Alexa Bliss is currently dealing with an arm injury. Bliss has not been cleared for weekend WWE live events or tonight's Mixed Match Challenge tapings.

Ember Moon will be replacing Bliss in season 2 of Mixed Match Challenge. Moon will team with Braun Strowman to face Natalya and Kevin Owens at tonight's tapings.

No word yet on if Bliss legitimately suffered an arm injury during the Hell In a Cell match with RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey but we will keep you updated.