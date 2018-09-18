Jeff Hardy WWE Status Update, Bella Twins On Kardashian Prank Show (Video), WWE Shop Sale

- Despite doing a stretcher angle at Sunday's Hell In A Cell pay-per-view, Jeff Hardy was back in action at last night's WWE live event in Oklahoma City. Hardy teamed with R-Truth & WWE Champion AJ Styles against Samoa Joe, Randy Orton and U.S. Champion Shinsuke Nakamura. The babyfaces picked up the win after Styles pinned Joe following a Phenomenal Forearm.

- As noted, Daniel Bryan and The Bella Twins will appear on an episode of the new comedic prank show You Kiddin' Me?!, which is executive produced by Kim Kardashian West and produced by Lionsgate. The Facebook Watch series will premiere this Saturday at 12 p.m. PT with weekly episodes dropping on Saturdays at 12 p.m. PT on Facebook Watch. Celebrities featured on the show must do everything they are told by their family members to pull off an elaborate prank on the public - even if it means embarrassing themselves in the process. In addition to Bryan and the Bellas, the first season includes the Kardashian / Jenner family (Kim Kardashian West, Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, and Kourtney Kardashian), as well as the families of Zoe Saldana, T.I., Lisa Rinna, and Gabriel Iglesias. You can get more details about the show on their official Facebook page.

The first trailer was released this week which you can check out below. The Bellas are featured briefly at the beginning and end: