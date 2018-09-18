MMA World Mourns Loss Of Norifumi "Kid" Yamamoto

The MMA world lost a legendary figure late Monday night, as Norifumi "Kid" Yamamoto passed away after a battle with cancer. He was 41 years old.

Yamamoto announced earlier this year that he was diagnosed with cancer. He was hospitalized and receiving treatment in Guam at the time of his passing.

Prior to embarking on his MMA career, Yamamoto was a standout amateur wrestler in the U.S. after being sent to the states by his family. He won three prep titles in Arizona. After winning 17 of his first 18 MMA fights, Yamamoto retired from the sport to return to wrestling in 2007 in hopes of securing Olympic gold the following year in wrestling.

Two years later, Yamamoto returned to MMA. He fought former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson in his Octagon debut, retiring again in 2015 with a record of 18-6 including two no-contests.



