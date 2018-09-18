Shinsuke Nakamura Doesn't Recognize Rusev Day, Ember Moon On Replacing Alexa Bliss, 2K19 Soundtrack

- As noted, Alexa Bliss is currently out of action with an arm injury and will be replaced by Ember Moon at tonight's WWE Mixed Match Challenge tapings. Moon will team with Braun Strowman to face Kevin Owens and Natalya. Above is video of Moon reacting to the news.

"It's no secret that I don't condone the way Alexa Bliss does business here in the WWE," Moon said. "But there is one simple truth - it doesn't matter who you are, injuries suck. The always have and they always will. But tonight, Ember Moon is going to rise to the Mixed Match Challenge and with Braun Strowman by my side, we're going to eclipse the competition."

- The WWE 2K19 soundtrack is now streaming via Apple Music at this link. We noted on Monday how the soundtrack features 12 songs chosen by WWE Superstars including Triple H, WWE Champion AJ Styles, Elias and others. You can read our coverage of the soundtrack reveal with the full track listing at this link.

- WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura tweeted the following on his title defense against Rusev on tonight's SmackDown after General Manager Paige announced it on Twitter yesterday: