Nia Jax Talks Embracing Her Curves, Feedback To Photo She Posted Of Herself In A Bathing Suit

WWE Superstar Nia Jax recently spoke to TODAY Style about being embarrassed with her backside while growing up, but how she has since embraced her curves. Jax often speaks about body positivity, and recollected her own struggles with her weight and how she finally realized that her curves make her unique.

"I'm inspired to post a lot of positive messages on my social media,because growing up I felt as though I needed somebody that looked like me in the limelight, or in entertainment to promote being different, and promote accepting your differences," Jax said.

Jax discussed recently posting a photo of herself in a bathing suit on social media. Jax noted that she was very nervous about posting it, but she ended up receiving great feedback for it.

"I remember I posted a picture of me in a bathing suit, and that was something that I was very nervous about," Jax said. "I was having a lot of issues with just a lot of social media trolls, people would try to make fun of my size and my weight to the WWE and what not.

"I just decided to go out there and post a picture of me in a bathing suit. I said, 'You know what? This is my body. I'm going to embrace it, and I'm going to show the world'. So I posted it on Instagram not thinking it would be that big of a deal, and I got such great feedback, and my fans, my close friends and family telling me how inspiring I was to them, and that they got more confidence in the fact that I went and showed basically one of my most vulnerable parts to the world."

