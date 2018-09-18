Former WWE personality Jason Sensation made news in the worst way last month when he sent out a tweet threatening suicide at Raw in Toronto. The tweet stated:

"I got my gun through security & will shoot myself in the head & kill myself during tonight's #RAW in Toronto. Don't ya dare miss it!!! Thanks for the memories @WWE"

Sensation later said that the tweet was a joke and he was never even at Raw. He went on The Hannibal TV this week and explained why he sent out the tweet and what he was going through at the time.

"I suffer from depression and some mental issues," Sensation admitted. "It's hard to dive into this whole thing but I don't want to sugar coat it either. I have some issues with wrestling and I have some issues with how my career went. I'm very hurt about how my career went in WWE and the way it ended…

"They [WWE] were in town and I was just in an emotional state. I was visiting my dad at my sister's place. I had a few drinks with my sister. I passed out and I woke up, and oh great Raw is fixing to come on. My dad loves wrestling and he was getting ready to watch Raw from Toronto."

Sensation, who is from Toronto, says he then went into a depressive state when he didn't receive any calls or messages from the people he's still in contact with at WWE. He also didn't hear from any of his friends who were going to the show.

"I say something stupid every now and then because I'm hurting and I'm just trying to get a reaction out of them," Sensation says of his tweets to WWE personnel. "Do you even notice me? Why can't you see me? It's from a place of being hurt and never even getting a mention back. I can never get a mention back.

"Triple H will sign the wellness program letter to me. He'll sign it personally and send it to me but I can never get a tweet back or a message back online. I feel like I've been so blacked out from them I can never get their attention."

Sensation then says he's been sending out "stupid sh—" to WWE for years to try to get their attention but he didn't think this one through. His suicide threat tweet came one day after the shooting in Jacksonville, Florida during a video game tournament.

He says he woke up and while half-drunk he sent out the tweet. He then went back to sleep and didn't think nothing of the tweet until his sister alerted him.

"When my oldest sister came home she came running downstairs and said, 'Jason, you don't understand what you've done,'" Sensation stated. "I said it's OK don't worry about it. I'll just deactivate my Twitter and I did without even realizing what I said. The next person to come down the stairs was a [police] officer. And I was like oh my God! This is real [laughs].

"After they detained me, they were showing me that I was on TMZ. It came from a sad place but I wasn't trying to get that attention this time. It was just me saying WTF ever and going back to sleep. I really did not put any thought into what I said in that tweet. When I reread it, I was like yeah that's a f---ing awful tweet.

"I've been getting nothing but very negative feedback from a lot of people and I get it. I'm not even gonna try to fight anyone on it. I get it. It was wrong. People were saying 'I was scared I was going to have to cover my children.' Oh my gosh! I didn't realize the magnitude of what I had even said. I sent out something from a hurt place without even thinking. I deal with mental illness. I do have suffering feelings and suffering pains. I do suffer from time to time. There's times I wish I didn't even have to be here to deal with my own pain.

"I don't want to die. I don't want to kill myself. When I had a heart attack I realized I didn't want to die…When push came to shove I don't really want to die. So, I regret sending that tweet out."

