Expect to see more main roster Superstars work the WWE NXT Road Trip live events in the future, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Harper and Tyler Breeze worked NXT Road Trip live events last month but you often see 205 Live Superstars work the NXT live events in Florida.

The Observer adds that there is talk of using main roster Superstars at NXT live events when WWE creative doesn't have a main roster program for them.