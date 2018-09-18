Alexa Bliss Injury And WWE Status Update

As noted, WWE announced today that Alexa Bliss is currently out of action with an arm injury and will be replaced by Ember Moon in season 2 of the Mixed Match Challenge. Moon and Braun Strowman will face Kevin Owens and Natalya at tonight's tapings.

Bliss did suffer the injury while wrestling RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey at Sunday's Hell In a Cell pay-per-view. PWInsider adds that the plan is for Bliss to return to the Mixed Match Challenge to team with Strowman once she's cleared to compete, if she's cleared in time. Bliss will also miss weekend WWE live events.

WWE explained the Bliss injury with the following announcement on their website: