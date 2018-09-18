Impact Wrestling superstar Rebel was recently interviewed by Andy Malnoske of Wrestling Inc. During the conversation, Rebel discussed her cheerleading background and how it has helped her in her wrestling career.

Rebel, born Tanea Brooks, became a cheerleader for the Dallas Cowboys at the age of 18. The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders are one of the most recognizable and popular cheerleading groups in the history of major American sports, so that is a huge accomplishment for her. Even though she knows it's a major transition to go from cheerleader to professional wrestler, Rebel also sees her time as a cheerleader as advantageous to her in-ring performance.

"It is a big transformation but also my cheerleading background has helped me a lot with the flexibility and my cardio and my athleticism," she said. "I feel like it's actually helped me against my opponents when it comes to wrestling."

Rebel is also known for her acrobatic ring entrance, in which she does a full split on the bottom rope. She said it all goes back to her cheerleading experience and her desire to "wow" audiences with everything she does.

"I think that goes back to my Dallas Cowboys cheerleader days. I am a performer and that is part of my background, an entrance is kind of to show your background and show you, so for me, I'm all about the entrance," she said. "I'm here to make a statement. I'm here to perform, I'm here to entertain, and I'm here to fight as well and win! So for me that's just part of my whole thing, the whole shebang."

You can watch the full interview in the video above.