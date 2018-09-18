WWE Stars Dealing With Hurricane Flooding, Fans On Kane - Shawn Michaels, Tonight's WWE SmackDown

- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's WWE SmackDown in this new video.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans who they would rather have in their corner at WWE Super Show-Down - Kane or WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels. As of this writing, 54% voted for Kane. As noted, Kane will be in The Undertaker's corner while Michaels will be in Triple H's corner for the big match on October 6 in Australia. It's believed this will lead to Michaels coming out of retirement for a big tag team match at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on November 2.

See Also Current Card For WWE Super Show-Down

- Matt Hardy and Scott Dawson are among the pro wrestlers who are dealing with the flooding from Hurricane Florence in North Carolina this week. Dawson noted that his family's house is under water and Hardy confirmed that parts of the Hardy Compound are flooded. You can see their tweets below:

My family's home underwater. Conditions are only getting worse there. My heart aches for my hometown. Please help any way you can. Thank you. https://t.co/STsRWL9i3m — Scott Dawson (@ScottDawsonWWE) September 17, 2018