Wrestling Inc.

WWE Stars Dealing With Hurricane Flooding, Fans On Kane - Shawn Michaels, Tonight's WWE SmackDown

By Marc Middleton | September 18, 2018

- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's WWE SmackDown in this new video.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans who they would rather have in their corner at WWE Super Show-Down - Kane or WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels. As of this writing, 54% voted for Kane. As noted, Kane will be in The Undertaker's corner while Michaels will be in Triple H's corner for the big match on October 6 in Australia. It's believed this will lead to Michaels coming out of retirement for a big tag team match at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on November 2.

Current Card For WWE Super Show-Down
See Also
Current Card For WWE Super Show-Down

- Matt Hardy and Scott Dawson are among the pro wrestlers who are dealing with the flooding from Hurricane Florence in North Carolina this week. Dawson noted that his family's house is under water and Hardy confirmed that parts of the Hardy Compound are flooded. You can see their tweets below:




Related Articles

Comments

Recent

WWE Hell In A Cell Results

Most Popular

Back To Top