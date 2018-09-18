RAW Revisited: Matt Morgan Talks Shawn Michaels Coming Out Of Retirement, Bobby Roode - Chad Gable

On this week's edition of the Wrestling Inc. Podcast, which airs live every Monday after RAW, former WWE / TNA star Matt Morgan, Wrestling Inc. President Raj Giri and Glenn Rubenstein reviewed last night's RAW and discussed the recent pairing of Bobby Roode & Chad Gable and whether Shawn Michaels will come out of retirement for one more match in Saudi Arabia. Below are a few of the highlights:

Shawn Michaels likely coming out of retirement to tag with Triple H against Undertaker & Kane in Saudi Arabia:

Morgan: "It feels right. It really does".

Giri: "It seems weird with Shawn Michaels coming back after all of these years to do a tag match, but I know it is all about the money. They want all of this money, and Shawn may not want to do a singles match. They can all work a great match without doing nothing because they are all big superstars, it's The Rock vs Hulk Hogan thing. You don't have to do all of these big moves".

Morgan: "You want to see a Superkick teased a few times and connected. You want to see a few 'Suck It,' you know what I mean? We just want to see that stuff".

Giri: "It is pretty much leading to that tag match, which I am assuming it is going to be Undertaker teaming with Kane, unless Kane gets a bunch of crap on him for doing a match while he is Mayor".

Morgan: "I was thinking about that as soon as you guys said that. I think you guys were leading to it last week that it was going to be a tag match, but then immediately thought how that was going to play out in Kane's new role? Is he going to get heat for it? Is he not? Not everyone understands professional wrestling".

Giri: "I remember when Jesse Ventura was Governor of Minnesota, he was the special guest referee at Summerslam 1999".

LaBar: "I have to think…. you know, first off Kane is elected so it's not like they can throw him out of the office for performing. Kane had used The Undertaker to help him with fundraisers, and used a lot of his WWE platform to help get whatever he needed, whether it was funding or whatever he needed. I think that they need to accept the fact that they will see their Mayor playing a role on television again. I mean, the President of the United States is a reality show star so it's not like it's anything new anymore."

Pairing of Bobby Roode and Chad Gable against The Ascension:

LaBar: "Nevermind the pairing of Bobby Roode and Chad Gable and how weird that is, but I actually enjoyed this. It wasn't long, but it was longer than any Viktor or any of those guys from The Ascension. Actually, a really good match. It was super athletic. I had tweeted this earlier that Chad Gable reminds me of a stronger version of Owen Hart. The way he was moving with some of the movesets he was doing. It was interesting that I mentioned that because Viktor form The Ascension actually trained in the Hart Dungeon, in Calgary".

Morgan: "What a compliment you just gave him. Hard to argue that he is not nasty in that ring. It is crazy because he has all the charisma in the world. He has a ton of charisma. I just don't know whether it is just the booking that has soured me on him, I don't know".

LaBar: "He has had booking misfortunes from the moment he split up from Jason Jordan".

Morgan: "I can usually get past that with certain talents, but I am just not doing it with him or with Bobby Roode. Bobby is hurting me too".

Giri: "Gosh man, they are smiling and the little inset promo that they are doing is freaking brutal. It has got to be so over the top. They can't believe that this is a good idea. It has to be Bobby Roode clobbering Chad Gable one of these weeks. It has got to be".

Morgan: "They are giving him the inset promos from the 1980's".

Giri: "They are all smiling and Bobby Roode is going; 'You're doing it great! You're doing Glorious, great!' It's so brutal, like, what are you doing? It has to be brutal for him".

Morgan: "The real Bobby Roode is throwing up in his mouth".

