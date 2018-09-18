On Monday, Judge Vanessa L. Bryant of the U.S. District Court of Connecticut dismissed all lawsuits against WWE related to concussions and other head injuries.

The attorney who led those suits, Konstantine Kyros, issued a statement to Wrestling Inc. in which he said he will continue the legal fight for wrestlers despite Judge Bryant's ruling.

"These are Jury issues as the plaintiffs demonstrated that the WWE knew about the risks of head injuries long before the 2007 date the court invents," Kyros said. "Additionally the WWE misclassified, exploited, injured these people in violation of labor laws and continues to ignore that CTE even exists in professional wrestling. It is a sad ruling, and we trust the wrestlers claims will be better received in the appeals courts. I will continue to fight and advocate for wrestlers legal rights despite this tragic opinion that attempts to cast down my clients hopes for better lives."

WWE's attorney, Jerry McDevitt, has since responded to Kyros' statement and suggested that Kyros "should be disbarred."

"This is the same kind of drivel Kyros pawned off on former wrestlers when soliciting them to sue WWE by false statements that he had obtained a billion dollar settlement for NFL players and would do the same for wrestlers, when in fact he had absolutely nothing to do with getting that settlement," said McDevitt. "He was caught repeatedly making false allegations; has been admonished repeatedly by federal judges about his dishonest behavior; and has now been subjected to two different sanction orders of the kind that would make most lawyers embarrassed and ashamed. The rant he sent you now insults the federal judge who issued the decision, and he still fails to address the basis of her opinion. He may well have been able to mislead those he solicited to join his lawsuits, but he will never succeed in misleading us or federal judges. Frankly, he should be disbarred."

Some of the former WWE Superstars who were involved in the lawsuit against WWE included Road Warrior Animal, Paul Orndorff, Chavo Guerrero, Marty Jannetty and Sabu. The full list of former Superstars can be viewed here.