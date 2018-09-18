Wrestling Inc.

Possible WWE WrestleMania 35 Axxess Location, Stephanie McMahon's WWE Network Collection, RAW Top 10

By Marc Middleton | September 18, 2018

- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE RAW in Dallas.

- WWE officials have reportedly decided on a location for WrestleMania 35 Axxess, according to PWInsider. WWE officials recently conducted a site survey at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark, NJ and as noted before, they also recently visited the Lincoln Center in New York City to see about using their venues for WrestleMania 35 Week. Word is that the Lincoln Center was not being considered for Axxess but it could be used for one of the other company presentations during WrestleMania Week.

- Stephanie McMahon's match with WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus from No Way Out 2001 was recently added to her WWE Network Collection. She tweeted the following on more potential Collection updates:



