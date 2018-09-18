Top WWE Stars Visit Kids (Photos), WWE Leadership Breakfast At Advertising Week, WWE Music Power 10

- Above is the full WWE Music Power 10 episode for this month, featuring host Charly Caruso looking at highlights from SummerSlam 2018 Weekend.

- The Miz, Stephanie McMahon and WWE Co-President Michelle Wilson will be hosting a WWE Leadership Breakfast on Monday, October 1 at 8am ET from Lincoln Center in New York City. The event will be a part of Advertising Week and will have a "Reimagining Your Brand In a Multiplatform World" theme. The event is open to Super & Platinum Delegates only, by invite. Cricket Wireless Executive Tiffany Baehman, Zenith USA CEO Sean Reardon and Digiday reporter Sahil Patel will also be on the panel. Below is the event description:

"With rapid innovation and ever increasing fragmentation in the global media landscape, leading executives discuss the latest strategies to differentiate their brand message, and build authentic engagement with their consumers. The panel will highlight how changes in the media industry have driven the evolution of marketing and advertising. Panelists will discuss their adoption of new technologies and trends, enabling them to reimagine their brands."

See Also Seth Rollins Names The Only WWE Star Who Can Compare With What He's Done In The Past Year

- WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins, Sasha Banks, Stephanie McMahon and WWE Ambassador Dana Warrior met kids at Children's Health in Dallas, Texas on Monday before RAW. Below are photos from the appearance: