Baron Corbin Talks What He Likes Most About His New Role, Possibly Facing Kurt Angle

Acting RAW General Manager Baron Corbin was a guest on Inside The Ropes. The interview was released today, but took place during SummerSlam weekend when Corbin was still Constable while Kurt Angle was the GM. During the interview, Corbin talked about his new role in WWE and how it came to be. Corbin said that he likes the role because it makes him "untouchable".

"I don't think I had ever heard the term 'constable' before, so I wasn't sure," Corbin stated. "But the cool thing is Stephanie is my boss. She appointed me in my position. So essentially I can take it as I do whatever I want with no repercussions. Who's going to punish me? Kurt's not going to punish me. Stephanie's definitely not. I just think it makes me untouchable and that allows me to have a lot of fun with it. I can go out there and sing a little lullaby to Finn [Balor] if I want or cause some mayhem. I don't have to answer to anybody."

Corbin was asked what he liked about being Constable. Being that Monday Night Raw is three hours, Corbin said that he likes the fact that he is part of the entire show .

"I feel like it's just really good for me in general. I go out there and I get into brawls and whatnot, but I'm a part of the entire show. [Monday Night] Raw is three hours and I part of it from beginning to end. I think that's the most important thing for me. Doing all of the stuff with Kurt [Angle]. I know I was went out there and was part of Alexa Bliss with her security guards and getting here to hire them. So I'm part of the entire show and that's what's really cool to me."

As Constable, Corbin works a lot with Raw General Manager Kurt Angle a lot. With Corbin constantly around Angle, there is of course plenty of tension between the two. Corbin talked about that tension eventually leading to a match between the two.

"I'm sure he is going to get sick of me and eventually, maybe someday, it will come to blows," Corbin said. "If I was him, I would get tired of a guy breathing down my neck all the time. But that would be awesome I would love to climb in the ring with one of the greatest ever."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Inside The Ropes with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.