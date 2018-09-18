WWE Releases Former TNA Star From Developmental

WWE has released former Impact Wrestling talent Amanpreet Singh (Mahabali Shera), according to PWInsider.

Shera first started working for TNA's Ring Ka King promotion in India during December 2011. He later signed with TNA in September 2014 and last appeared on Impact TV in November 2017, but his release came two months earlier.

Shera signed with WWE in January 2018 and reported to the WWE Performance Center in February. He made his WWE NXT live event debut on March 1 in Ocala, Florida, defeating Dan Matha at a live event. Shera has worked several NXT live events since then but never made it to TV. His recent matches came on August 30 in Jacksonville, FL, a loss with Jason to The War Raiders, and on September 6 in Crystal River, FL, a loss to Brennan Williams.