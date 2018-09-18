Wrestling Inc.

Paige And Baron Corbin Trade Twitter Shots, WWE Cruiserweight Title Match Video Package, WWE Stock

By Marc Middleton | September 18, 2018

- Above is a lengthy video package for Wednesday's WWE 205 Live match between Drew Gulak and WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander. The title will be on the line and the match will be taped tonight in Tulsa, OK.

- WWE stock was up 2.07% today, closing at $89.57 per share. Today's high was $90.16 and the low was $87.67.

Baron Corbin Talks What He Likes Most About His New Role, Possibly Facing Kurt Angle
- SmackDown General Manager Paige and Acting RAW General Manager Baron Corbin had the following Twitter exchange this week:



