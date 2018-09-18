Paige And Baron Corbin Trade Twitter Shots, WWE Cruiserweight Title Match Video Package, WWE Stock

- Above is a lengthy video package for Wednesday's WWE 205 Live match between Drew Gulak and WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander. The title will be on the line and the match will be taped tonight in Tulsa, OK.

- WWE stock was up 2.07% today, closing at $89.57 per share. Today's high was $90.16 and the low was $87.67.

- SmackDown General Manager Paige and Acting RAW General Manager Baron Corbin had the following Twitter exchange this week:

For #Raw #HIAC was a success thanks to me. I don't know how @RealPaigeWWE will deal with the @AJStylesOrg @SamoaJoe fiasco but that's what happens when you let amateurs run things. Not Corbin Caliber — Baron Corbin (@BaronCorbinWWE) September 17, 2018