Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Monday Night RAW Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the BOK Center in Tulsa, OK.

Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET.

Here is what's in store for tonight:

* WWE Champion AJ Styles vs. Andrade "Cien" Almas

* Shinsuke Nakamura to battle Rusev in a United States Title Match

* Will The Queen ruin The Irish Lass Kicker's triumphant return?

* What will happen when Orton and Hardy return from hell?

* Who will be the mystery guest on tonight's Miz TV?