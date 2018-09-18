SPOILERS ** WWE 205 Live Tapings For This Week

WWE taped the following matches tonight in Tulsa, OK to air on Wednesday's 205 Live episode:
* TJP defeated Lince Dorado
* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander retained over Drew Gulak
