Wrestling Inc.

** SPOILERS ** WWE 205 Live Tapings For This Week

By Marc Middleton | September 18, 2018

WWE taped the following matches tonight in Tulsa, OK to air on Wednesday's 205 Live episode:

* TJP defeated Lince Dorado

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander retained over Drew Gulak

Related Articles

Comments

Recent

WWE Hell In A Cell Results

Most Popular

Back To Top