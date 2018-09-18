Becky Lynch Gets Custom Title Plates (Video), WWE 205 Live Matches Taped, Big Show To Game With Fans

- Above is new video of Becky Lynch's custom title plates being added to the SmackDown Women's Title.
- There was no dark match before tonight's WWE SmackDown in Tulsa, OK but they did tape tomorrow's WWE 205 Live episode. The following matches were taped:
* TJP vs. Lince Dorado
* Drew Gulak vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander with the title on the line
205 Live spoilers for this week are at this link.
- Big Show will be playing Destiny 2 with Twitch user JayCin tomorrow night from 8pm until 10pm ET. The WWE veteran is a big fan of the game. He tweeted the following on tomorrow's gameplay:
Time to level up!!! https://t.co/BxfwWuXPUv— "The Big Show" Paul Wight (@WWETheBigShow) September 18, 2018
This Wednesday 9/19 from 8pm to 10pm est I'll be playing D2 w/ @WWETheBigShow on twitch https://t.co/dlu8JNbyqb During the stream I'll give out a Destiny 2 Forsaken Annual Pass to a lucky viewer Huge thanks to @WWETheBigShow for the annual pass courtesy of @Bungie @DestinyTheGame— JayCin (@JayyCin) September 18, 2018