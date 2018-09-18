Becky Lynch Gets Custom Title Plates (Video), WWE 205 Live Matches Taped, Big Show To Game With Fans

- Above is new video of Becky Lynch's custom title plates being added to the SmackDown Women's Title.

- There was no dark match before tonight's WWE SmackDown in Tulsa, OK but they did tape tomorrow's WWE 205 Live episode. The following matches were taped:

* TJP vs. Lince Dorado

* Drew Gulak vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander with the title on the line

- Big Show will be playing Destiny 2 with Twitch user JayCin tomorrow night from 8pm until 10pm ET. The WWE veteran is a big fan of the game. He tweeted the following on tomorrow's gameplay:

Time to level up!!! https://t.co/BxfwWuXPUv — "The Big Show" Paul Wight (@WWETheBigShow) September 18, 2018